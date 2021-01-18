Mass. reports 3,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,224 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 451,535. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 52 to 13,424, the state Department of Public Health reported.

The agency also said 98,750 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,206 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 49,917 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to nearly 12.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 944 people, bringing that total to 428,059.