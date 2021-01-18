Beware hazy middle ground in bids to make gains for gig workers

It should be no surprise that Uber and other gig economy bosses want to deny their workers rightful status as employees. They can earn higher profits by not providing workers’ compensation, paid family leave, sick pay, unemployment insurance, and minimum wage guarantees that come with regular employment (“Nice gig, if they can get it,” Business, Jan. 14).

What’s shocking is that there are some labor allies who support keeping these gig workers as second-class workers if it would put them on a path to unionizing. These people claim that merely gaining the right to collectively bargain is a vital first step in making the low-wage, high-turnover jobs more fair.