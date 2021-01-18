Government has no business suppressing speech it deems ‘antidemocratic’

Professor David Golumbia is right that platforms like Twitter and Facebook are unbound by the First Amendment, and thus legally free to exert more control over users’ speech. He may also be right that they have too much market power. But his suggestion that government itself should be free to suppress speech it deems “antidemocratic” is contrary to the First Amendment and, indeed, dangerous.
Imagine the speech that could be suppressed by a government controlled by the likes of Donald Trump, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others who contend that mail-in voting is somehow undemocratic, who believe that calls to defund or reimagine policing are undemocratic, or who feel that criticizing a duly elected president undermines democratic principles.
Conspiracy to commit sedition and incitement to insurrection are already federal crimes that can be punished consistent with the First Amendment. True threats to commit violence can also be curtailed. Recent statements by Trump and his cronies may well warrant prosecution under such laws. But allowing government officials to suppress speech they view as undemocratic would truly be a threat to our democracy.
Ruth Bourquin
Senior and managing attorney
American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts
Boston