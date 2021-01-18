Ailing Ondrej Kase not able to go for Bruins against Islanders

▪ Jake DeBrusk was set to open the night on the top line, with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, and Jack Studnicka was riding with David Krejci and left wing Nick Ritchie.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Ondrej Kase (upper body) was unavailable for the Bruins, coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck dropped Monday for the game against the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

Over the next few weeks, the Bruins hope to get an idea of where Studnicka, 21, is in his development. David Pastrnak’s injury (expected return date: early February) should allow the natural center plenty of reps as a top-six right wing.

“We haven’t had to say a lot to Jack,” Cassidy said. “He’s young. It’s about pace of the game, play in straight lines. Some of the stuff you can get away with, the fancy moves, in junior and the American league — guys are stronger here. They have better sticks. So pick your spots.”

In practices, Cassidy noted, Studnicka will make “no-look passes, behind-the-back” and other creative plays. The Bruins want to see that, but not at the expense of an odd-man rush the other way.

“Some of those things that make him a good player, creative,” Cassidy said, “you have to be mindful of what you can get away with, what you can’t.”

▪ Matt Grzlecyk entered Monday with a team-high 10 shots on goal. Three came on the power play, where he’s taking over the point for a player (Torey Krug) who was often one step ahead in his decision-making with the puck.

“We’re not going to judge him too harshly, whether to shoot or pass,” Cassidy said. “He’s going to have to find his way.”

In Boston’s 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey on Saturday, Grzlecyk pleased his coaches with his decision to shoot for Ritchie’s stick on a would-be goal that was washed out for goalie interference.

On another power play, Grzlecyk put a hard shot on net. A better play, Cassidy noted, would have been passing to Krejci, who was covered by a stickless player.

“[Grzlecyk] can see the ice. That’s the first thing you want in that role. Get the puck to the playmakers, read off the other team,” Cassidy said. “What are they covering, who are they covering, where are their sticks? And think a pass ahead as well for that.”

By the time Krug left for St. Louis, he had collected an encyclopedia’s worth of penalty-killing tendencies on players in the East. He made an exhaustive study of his opponents.

“He was tremendous at that,” Cassidy said. “Griz will have to pay a little more attention to individual tendencies of players, because the puck usually goes through him to start.”

Grzelcyk, listed at 5 feet 9 inches and 174 pounds, is not as stout as Krug (5-9, 186). He will have to continue to use his feet and stick to kill rushes and stop cycles. Grzlecyk was burned a few times in the early going, including on the winning OT goal. Two games is not a large sample size to assess any player, particularly one handling increased responsibility.

“All in all I think he’s played well offensively,” Cassidy said. “He’s getting involved. Over time he’ll find out when to shoot, when to pass. Pretty smart individual. We’re good with it right now.”

▪ Islanders coach Barry Trotz told reporters that both of his netminders, Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin, were available to face the Bruins. On Saturday, Varlamov took a warm-up shot to the jaw and was ruled out. Sorokin, making his NHL debut, allowed five goals on 32 shots in a burn-the-tape, 5-0 loss.

Tuukka Rask was set to start for the Bruins. He is likely to take Thursday’s home opener against the Flyers.

▪ This is one of the final Bruins visits to Nassau Coliseum, which is nearing the end of the line. Next season the Islanders will move from the oldest rink in the league (opened 1972) to UBS Arena, under construction about 9 miles east in Elmont.

The Islanders, who had been splitting time at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, are playing all home games here. They host the Bruins three more times: Feb. 13, Feb. 25 and March 9. The Isles Islanders come to Boston four times in a 21-day span (March 25-April 16).

