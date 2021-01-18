EMass. girls’ basketball: Franklin’s Olivia Quinn headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Found, Bishop Fenwick — The Crusaders (3-0) knocked off Bishop Feehan (4-1) in a Catholic Central battle of unbeatens with the junior point guard from Wakefield leading the way with 19 points and seven steals in a 62-56 triumph.

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:

Kenzie Matulonis, Bridgewater-Raynham — The University of New Hampshire-bound senior averaged 15 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 steals across two dominant Southeast Conference wins against Brockton (65-24) and New Bedford (74-36) for the 4-0 Trojans.

Adrianna Niles, Central Catholic — The senior captain scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, in back-to-back Merrimack Valley Conference wins over reigning Division 1 co-champion Andover. 50-43 (OT) and 49-22.

Advertisement

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — In a four-game span, the eighth-grader averaged 16.3 points for the Cougars (3-2), capping the run with 24 points in a 48-44 loss to Norwell on Saturday.

Olivia Quinn, Franklin — The Panthers (4-0) took home a pair convincing Hockomock wins against King Philip, with the junior forward posting 18 and 22 points, respectively.

ETHAN FULLER

Advertisement



