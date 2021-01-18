Franklin girls’ hockey rolls in nonleague win over upstart Latin Academy/Fontbonne

The Panthers, however, gave them a harsh welcome back with a 5-2 victory that helped Franklin improve to 2-3 overall this season.

Opposing the Panthers was Latin Academy/Fontbonne — a group in a completely different stage of play. The Dragons were opening the winter season as the first Boston City League program to officially kick off its competitive slate.

The Franklin girls’ hockey team trekked to Shea Rink in Quincy on Sunday to open its only nonleague series of the season.

“They’re a good team,” Franklin head coach Margie Burke said of the Dragons. “That was their first game. I don’t expect that game to go quite the way it did next time we play them.”

Marykate Linso of Latin Academy/Fontbonne Marykate takes a shot on Franklin High goalie Gabby Colace during first period action Sunday at Shea Rink in Quincy. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Latin Academy kept the score close, trailing 2-1 through two periods before the Panthers broke through in the third.

Senior captain Libby Carter led the attack with two goals. Sophomore Avery Greco also scored her first goal as a varsity center.

“We had plenty of shots and just weren’t able to put the puck in the net,” Burke said. “They just finally got one in and we were able to finish it off.”

Under the pandemic-related circumstances of this season, Franklin could only play its Hockomock League foes, except for one “bye week” that would feature a nonconference opponent.

“Latin Academy was the first team that responded,” said Burke. “I wanted to fill the schedule, so I took it.”

Franklin's Dana Stott battles for the puck with Delia Walsh of Latin Academy/Fontbonne. Said Franklin head coach Margie Burke: "My team better be ready next time. [The Dragons] are a good team, and it could be a very different outcome.” Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Burke started as the Panthers’ head coach in 2003. She remembers when Franklin and Latin Academy would meet frequently on the ice at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena. The two sides have a rematch planned for next Saturday, and Burke knows the Dragons will have a full week of practices under their belts.

“My team better be ready next time,” she said. “[The Dragons] are a good team, and it could be a very different outcome.”

Boys’ hockey

Pentucket 5, Rockport/M-E 2 — Richie Hardy (2 goals, 1 assist) powered Pentucket (3-1) to the Cape Ann win at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester.

Boys’ basketball

Franklin 70, King Philip 53 — The visiting Panthers (4-0) pulled away with a 25-13 surge in the third quarter on the way to the Hockomock League win. Senior guard Declan Walmsley poured in a career-high 29 points and senior forward Andrew Byfield added 15 points.

St. Mary’s 78, Arlington Catholic 75 — Omri Merryman scored 20 points to help the Spartans (3-0) hold off a late charge from the Cougars in the Catholic Central League victory.

Girls’ basketball

Franklin 62, King Philip 48 — Olivia Quinn (22 points), Brigid Earley (10), and Katie Peterson (10) paced the visiting Panthers (4-0) to the Hockomock win.