Kemba Walker’s return spoiled by the Celtics’ worst showing of the season

Brooklyn lost by 13 points at home to Oklahoma City. Miami has lost by 47 to Milwaukee and 20 to Detroit, both at home.

Perhaps their ghastly 105-75 loss to the better-than-expected New York Knicks can be attributed to a season where there’s been a handful of mysterious blowout losses by favored teams. The Clippers lost by 51 at home to the Dallas Mavericks.

On the way to the Kemba Walker-feels-great-and-is-ready-to-contribute story line, the Celtics played one of their worst games of the Brad Stevens era.

It seems the nine days of inactivity before Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic adversely affected a team that was dominated from the opening tip Sunday. The Celtics eased into their afternoon game, got punched in the mouth, and then had trouble scoring the rest of the way.

Trouble scoring is becoming a recurring problem because without Jayson Tatum, who remains out until this week after testing positive for COVID-19, the Celtics rely too heavily on Jaylen Brown (who has responded to the challenge) and Marcus Smart (who really hasn’t yet) to score buckets.

The hope is Walker can return to offer relief to the offense. He returned Sunday after not playing since October and scored 9 points on 3-for-13 shooting, including 1 for 8 from the 3-point line. Walker looked nimble. He had a lot of open looks that are going to go down and the Celtics hope he’ll provide much-needed scoring punch.

The Celtics have relied on Tatum and Brown, and while they have been stellar, their cohorts have struggled. Jeff Teague, signed to be a sparkplug off the bench, hasn’t been the same since his 19-point debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He is shooting 35.9 percent from the field, including 24.4 percent from 2-point range. He hurts the team when he can’t finish at the rim, and he went scoreless Sunday. Smart has watched his offense decline in Walker’s absence, shooting 35.6 percent from the field and is 6 for his past 30 from the 3-point line.

Semi Ojeleye has been a lift off the bench but he’s beginning to fall in love with the 3-pointer. Ojeleye is effective when he gets the ball in the corner after the ball whips around the floor. He’s not as effective when he’s pulling up for 27-footers.

The hope is Walker’s presence and Tatum’s return will add normalcy to the lineup and allow for players to return to original roles. Losing Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets robbed the Celtics of a reliable scorer and they have enough to compensate but not when they’re trying to do too much.

On Sunday, nobody could hit a basket and that ineptitude spilled over to the defensive side where the Knicks bullied the Celtics for easy baskets and second-chance points. It was an embarrassing defeat but one they should be able to bounce back from. As we’ve earned during this COVID-19 NBA season, embarrassing losses are part of the season journey.

“I don’t believe that’s who this team is,” Stevens said. “I do believe that we have to play really well to win. Our margin is not big and so I think for the most part we’ve done that through the first 12 games. [Sunday] we had a clunker and you hope to have as few of those during an NBA season as possible. Inevitably you will have a couple, that doesn’t make it any easier.”

The good news is the Celtics are getting closer to having a full squad. Tatum and Robert Williams should return from COVID-19 protocol this week and two tests against the Philadelphia 76ers await beginning Wednesday. As difficult as it may be during this time, the Celtics are going to have to try to regain consistency and integrate Walker into a significant role, which should relieve pressure on his teammates.

Walker gave Celtics faithful some encouraging big-picture news by declaring himself completely healthy for the first time in months. His knee injection appears to have alleviated the pain, and perhaps Walker will be even better than he was last season.

“I felt really good; I felt really comfortable making my moves,” Walker said. “Pain-free, which I haven’t been for a very, very long time. It almost feels weird not having pain, if that makes sense. I’ve been playing hurt for a very long time.

“I’ll get my rhythm. It’s just a matter of time. I’m not in any type of rush. Obviously I want to play well but it just doesn’t happen that fast. We’ve got to get that chemistry back. I’ve been out for a while, it’s a matter of time and we’ll be fine.”

Sunday should serve as a lesson that the Celtics are far from a finished product. They played with no passion, their worst performance of the season and worst stretch since a putrid first half against the Detroit Pistons on New Year’s Day. Yet, they have two days off to practice and prepare, get Walker more comfortable, perhaps welcome back Williams and Tatum and then a completely healthy Celtics team will get the chance to emerge as one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.