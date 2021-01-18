NBA postpones 76ers-Thunder game due to COVID-19 contract tracing

The Philadelphia at Oklahoma City game, scheduled for Sunday night, could not be played because the 76ers did not “have the league-required eight available players to proceed” due to coronavirus contact tracing. The NBA made the determination about 90 minutes before tip-off. It was the 13th game called off since Jan. 10. The 76ers lost at Memphis on Saturday night in a game where Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas played 20 minutes. The Grizzlies said Valanciunas won’t play Monday against Phoenix because of league protocols — which could mean he had a positive COVID-19 test, an inconclusive test, or possible exposure to someone who is positive.

Jahmyl Telfort came off the bench to score 16 points and reserve Chris Doherty scored on a tip-in with 15.2 seconds to go as Northeastern men’s basketball (7-5, 6-0 CAA) picked up a 68-66 win at College of Charleston. Shaquille Walters had 15 points and eight rebounds, including a step-back jumper from the foul line with 1:01 to tie it for the Huskies, who have won six straight. Brenden Tucker had 20 points for the Cougars (5-8, 3-3) … Tre Mitchell scored 24 points as UMass topped Fordham, 65-46, in New York. T.J. Weeks chipped in 11 points for the Minutemen (5-3, 4-1 Atlantic 10) and Ronnie DeGray III grabbed 10 rebounds. Joel Soriano scored 12 points with 12 rebounds for the Rams (1-5, 1-5) … Lonnie Grayson had 21 points as Army beat Boston University, 76-65, for its fourth straight win. Josh Caldwell added 17 points for the Black Knights (8-3, 4-2 Patriot). Javante McCoy had 21 points for the Terriers (1-5, 1-5), losers of five in a row. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Walter Whyte had 13 points and 10 rebounds … Nebraska will remain on pause for at least another week after 12 people within the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for COVID-19 … In men’s hockey, Marc McLaughlin had a goal and two assists, Spencer Knight made 30 saves, and No. 3 Boston College (8-2-0 Hockey East) earned a 5-3 win at Merrimack (1-7-0) … Logan Cockerill scored twice as Boston University (2-1 Hockey East) skated to a 4-2 win at No. 6 UMass (9-4-1). David Farrance and Dylan Peterson also scored for the Terriers. Ty Farmer and Carson Gicewicz scored for the Minutemen … Marshall hired Charles Huff, Alabama’s associate head coach and running backs coach, the last two seasons, as its football coach.

Colorado women stun No. 1 Stanford

Mya Hollingshed had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead host Colorado women’s basketball to a 77-72 upset of No. 1 Stanford. Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexie Hull’s 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) their first ever win over a top-ranked team. Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12). Hull had 19 points for the Cardinal (11-1, 8-1) … Kianna Smith scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Louisville to an 84-56 victory over visiting Florida State. The win by the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 ACC) coupled with Stanford’s loss could give Louisville its first No. 1 ranking in program history when the new poll comes out Monday. Bionca Jackson had a career-high 21 for the Seminoles (4-2, 3-2) … Dara Mabrey had a game-high 21 points and host Notre Dame (7-5, 5-3 ACC) used a strong fourth quarter to secure an 83-73 win over Boston College (5-7, 1-7). Makayla Dickens and Marnelle Garraud (18 points each) led the Eagles … Sarah Bohn scored 13 points to lead Army (5-6, 2-4 Patriot) to a 54-43 win over Boston University at West Point, N.Y. Sydney Johnson and Katie Nelson led the Terriers (5-1, 5-1) with 9 points apiece … Sunday’s UMass at VCU game was postponed because the Rams had to pause activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. UMass beat VCU in Richmond on Friday … In women’s hockey, Chloé Aurard scored at 4:15 of overtime to give No. 4 Northeastern (6-1-1 Hockey East) a 3-2 win over Maine (4-5-0) at Matthews Arena.

TENNIS

Quarantine numbers grow in Australia

A further 25 players were forced into quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after another positive coronavirus test on a charter flight, taking the total number of competitors isolating in hotel rooms to 72. The positive test came from a passenger who was not a member of the playing contingent, Australian Open organizers said. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players on the flight from Doha, Qatar, that arrived in Melbourne on Saturday, cannot leave their rooms for two weeks. Organizers had previously said 47 players had to quarantine after four COVID-19 cases emerged from two other charters bringing players, staff, officials, and media to Australia. Sylvain Bruneau, who coaches 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, posted on social media to say he was on a flight from Abu Dhabi and had tested positive. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori were reportedly on a flight from Los Angeles. All passengers from both of those flights are in hard lockdown. Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray and American Madison Keys haven’t traveled to Australia after testing positive in mandatory pre-flight checks. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams are in an exhibition event in Adelaide, Australia, on Jan. 29., and flew straight to Adelaide to quarantine.

SOCCER

Barcelona loses Messi, then game

Lionel Messi lost his cool after another Barcelona collapse, hitting an opponent away from the ball and getting a red card in a 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Seville, Spain. Messi could face a lengthy suspension. Iñaki Williams’s goal in extra time completed Athletic’s comeback … Manchester United stayed on top of the English Premier League after a 0-0 tie at Liverpool that extended the defending champion’s winless run to four matches. Liverpool, which got two late saves from Alisson Becker, hasn’t gone as long without a win since 2017. Thiago Alcantara’s long-range shot was thwarted in the 78th minute as Liverpool stayed 3 points behind United.

MISCELLANY

Na comes from behind to win in Hawaii

Three shots behind with six holes to play, Kevin Na birdied three straight holes and finished with an up-and-down birdie from behind the 18th green for a 5-under-par 65 and a one-shot win in the PGA Sony Open at Honolulu. Na finished at 21-under 259, one shot ahead of Joaquin Niemann (66) and Chris Kirk (65) … Marta Bassino of Italy won a World Cup giant slalom after first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin fell to sixth in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Bassino trailed Shiffrin by 0.3 seconds of a second after the American’s near-perfect opening run, but finished 0.66 ahead of Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin … Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag earned his first World Cup win in a slalom at Flacha, Austria, beating Austrian Marco Schwarz by 0.76 seconds. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault of France was third, 0.95 back … Natalie Geisenberger of Germany claimed the 50th World Cup women’s luge win of her career, finishing about a quarter-second ahead of Austria’s Madeleine Egle in Oberhof, Germany. Anna Berreiter of Germany was third. American Summer Britcher was seventh … Germany swept World Cup bobsled golds in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig held off Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman by 0.08 seconds. In the four-man race, Fransesco Friedrich prevailed by about 0.3 seconds over Austrian Benjamin Meier. Codie Bascue of the US was 15th … Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will miss at least two games with a lower-body injury sustained in Saturday night’s win over San Jose.