Red Sox trade infield prospect C.J. Chatham to Phillies

The Red Sox have traded infield prospect C.J. Chatham to the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later.

Chatham, 26, was a second-round pick by the Sox in 2016 out of Florida Atlantic University. He has proven he can hit at the minor league level, batting .298 in four seasons. However, he has displayed little pop, compiling just 14 homers and a .402 slugging percentage in that span.

Chatham has the potential to be a solid utility player and was on the Sox’ radar heading into spring training last year. But even while getting underwhelming play at second base during the season, the club didn’t call him up, indicating that he was no longer in the picture.