Washington Wizards postponed for fifth straight game

The Washington Wizards are now assured of going at least 11 days between games, after yet another postponement — its fifth in a row — while the team deals with COVID-19 issues. The NBA said Monday the Wizards’ game scheduled for Wednesday in Charlotte was off after Washington was unable to field a roster of eight eligible players, per the league’s pandemic mandate. The earliest the Wizards (3-8) will play again is Friday at Milwaukee. The Wizards revealed late last week six players were positive for COVID-19 and three others were ruled out because contact tracing said they may have been exposed to the virus. The Wizards’ five postponements accounted for one-third of the NBA’s total delayed games through the first four weeks of the season. No other team has had more than three games scratched, because no other team has had an outbreak as large as Washington’s. The coronavirus is not the only thing thinning the roster; starting point guard Russell Westbrook remains out with a left quadriceps injury, and the Wizards lost starting center Thomas Bryant to a partial ACL tear in his left knee this month . . . The struggling Denver Nuggets are expected to be without Michael Porter Jr . for a 10th straight game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City because of coronavirus protocols. Porter had been averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last four games for the Nuggets (6-7). Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Porter could join the team on their five-game trip that begins Fridayy ini Phoenix . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers will move on from troubled and talented forward Kevin Porter Jr. by either trading or releasing him. A first-round draft pick in 2019, Porter rejoined the team only last week after tending to personal issues. The Cavs have always been intrigued by Porter’s ability, but the 20-year-old has had issues off the floor involving a single-car accident in November during which Cleveland Police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car. Charges were later dismissed.

Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets their first win of the season in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and goalie Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves.

Colleges

BC men’s hockey No. 1

The Boston College men’s hockey team vaulted from No. 3 to No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine men’s hockey poll, supplanting the University of Minnesota, which plummeted to No. 5. The Eagles (8-2-0 Hockey East) garnered 28 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Minnesota State, which had three first-place votes, and No. 3 University of North Dakota. UMass (9-4-1) remained in the top 10 despite dropping two spots to No. 8, while Northeastern (6-3-2) held steady at No. 13.

Vanderbilt women halt season

Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to end its season after struggling with a depleted roster. The Commodores (4-4, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) joined Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State in a growing list of women’s basketball teams that decided to stop playing due to COVID-19 concerns . . . Michigan State is postponing its men’s basketball game this weekend against No. 22 Illinois, moving a third straight game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within coach Tom Izzo’s program.

Soccer

Torino fires coach

Torino fired coach Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the Serie A season, winning just two of 18 matches and losing nine. A 0-0 draw at home against promoted Spezia this past weekend left it 18th in the league standings, a point from safety. The 53-year-old Giampaolo had only been in charge of Torino since August . . . Zlatan Ibrahimović scored twice to help 10-man AC Milan win, 2-0, at Cagliari and reclaim first place outright in Serie A . . . Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his scoring drought in the Premier League with two second-half goals in a 3-0 win against Newcastle. Aubameyang, who hadn’t scored in the league since Dec. 16, broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Bukaya Saka added a second with style in the 61st. An unmarked Aubameyang got his second goal in the 77th.

Miscellany

RHP Bradley inks deal with Phillies

After finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, righthanded pitcher Archie Bradley ingratiated himself with the fans by lobbying the club to bring back two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, writing on Twitter, “SignJT.” “Hopefully, me being on board, we can get our guy J.T. back,” Bradley said during a video news conference. “I know him very well. Obviously, an unbelievable big leaguer . . . Great dude. I hope he’s a Phillie. I hope I get to throw to him this year.” . . . George Whitmore, a member of the first team of climbers to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and a conservationist who devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada, has died. He was 89.

