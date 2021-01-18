With a song in her heart, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Tahlia Tah shines as an indefatigable performer

If the Trojans are tense, they immediately loosen up when they listen to senior guard Tahlia Tah chime in with her own rendition of anything from Adele to Taylor Swift to a number from “Grease.” She tends to choose particularly soothing songs to calm herself down and get into a rhythm whenever she’s anxious. Sometimes, her teammates will remind her that it’s technically not the right time, but secretly, they agree there’s never a wrong time with a voice as captivating as Tah’s.

In completely quiet moments during games, as they huddle and plot their next move, members of the Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team will suddenly hear a familiar voice burst into song.

“Tahlia just has this unbelievable energy that attracts so many people to her,” senior captain Kenzie Matulonis said. “Sometimes we have to tell her, ‘T, no singing right now. Maybe after the game you can sing.’”

Make no mistake, though, once the lights are bright, her pizzazz and spunk don’t inhibit her in any way on the court. If anything, her game is a microcosm of the zest for life she exhibits every day. Averaging a valuable 8.6 points per game last season, Tah was a catalyst as the Trojans captured their first South sectional title since 1990. A prolific outside shooter and instant energizer for a 4-0 B-R squad, there’s a lot more to her off the court as well.

The Randolph resident is a member of Raynwater Players theatre program, the Bridgewater-Raynham Step Team, the National Honor Society, and the newly-formed Expression Sessions which provides a safe haven to talk about racial injustice. Without being asked, Tah also cleans at the local rec center and works part-time at Chick-fil-A; she also volunteered at a polling station during the presidential election. She often has 16-plus-hour days filled with one activity after the next, yet she never seems to tire or become apathetic.

“She’s just bopping in her own little world,” B-R coach Cheryl Seavey said. “I love the joy and exuberance. That’s what T brings. She lifts people up. To have that quality as a teammate is just an incredible thing.”

Growing up, she often could be found playing basketball with her five godbrothers; she quickly learned that driving the ball to the basket would frequently result in a scraped knee or another injury. Tah learned to shoot the ball from the outside so she could make her presence felt while keeping her body relatively intact.

When her godbrothers went inside for dinner, she stayed outside, even as her stomach growled, and made sure she hit five shots in a row before she left the court. Playing against boys during recess in elementary school, as well, she realized she had a future in basketball.

At the same time, she channeled her love for theatre by performing for her parents. She tied a rope around her bed posts, put up a sheet in a makeshift stage and curtain, and brought her parents popcorn and water as she performed songs from “High School Musical” and many other shows.

In elementary school, she joined the choir and learned to sing the proper way. The group performed at Disney World, Boston Symphony Hall, and churches across the Northeast; one of Tah’s biggest regrets is that she missed out on a chance to meet former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House because she had a piano recital.

Every once in a while, her multi-tasking gets the best of her. But for the most part, she’s mastered the art. After a brief lull from performing in middle school, as she tried to find her identity, Tah dove right into both basketball and theatre when she transferred from Archbishop Williams to B-R as a junior.

“Everyone in the whole school knows Tahlia — everyone,” said junior Shay Bollin, B-R’s two-time Globe All-Scholastic who has committed to Duke. “When she comes into a room, you just know she’s there. She’s such a bright presence.”

Tah has performed in “Frozen Jr.” and is set to take part in “Grease” this spring. Last year, she played the first half of a game against Brockton, changed into her step attire, performed at halftime, changed back into her basketball uniform, and returned to action.

Typically, she wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to make the drive from Randolph to Bridgewater, attends school, dances until her thighs burn at step practice, transitions to basketball practice, makes her way to theatre practice, gets home around 10:30, finishes her homework around 12:30, gets roughly five hours of sleep, and wakes up and hits repeat.

This winter, she’s also helping to launch Expression Sessions to give people of color an outlet so they feel heard. When Tah sees something, she’ll say something. When she finds something she cares about, she’ll pour everything she has into it. That’s how she was raised, and it’s what makes her sparkle.

“That’s just my thing,” Tah said. “I wouldn’t say I loathe anything I do, not at all. I love it. I wouldn’t put myself through a 16-hour day if I didn’t have the passion to do so.”

Tahlia Tah (34) was a pivotal piece in Bridgewater-Raynham's drive to the Division 1 state semifinals at TD Garden last March. Matt Domino/Bridgewater-Raynham Photo Club





Off the court, Tahlia Tah signed autographs after performing in the school's production of 'Frozen 2'. Courtesy photo

Courtside chatter

▪ In Friday’s 75-27 Catholic Central win over Cardinal Spellman, St. Mary’s sixth-grader Bella Owumi, age 12, became became the youngest player in program history to score with her 4 points.

“We know that she can play,” said coach Jeff Newhall. “She’d probably be able to play for most varsity teams right now.”

Owumi is on the school’s junior varsity roster, partially due to this year’s restricted roster sizes. As a speedy guard with a high-level feel for the game, Owumi already has a promising career ahead.

“I would say in my 18 years or so . . . it’s very, very rare that you would see someone as skilled as she is in sixth grade,” Newhall said.

▪ St. Mary’s senior Maiya Bergdorf became the seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 career points; she played at Belmont as a freshman and sophomore. Bergdorf joined Rockport senior Kylie Schrock as the newest 1,000-point scorers this past week.

▪ No parents, relatives or fans are allowed to attend Pentucket basketball games. But this week, that could change — sort of.

The team’s fundraising group, led by parent Wayne Currie, has been selling cardboard cutouts of fans to raise money for the program in the absence of concessions and ticket sales. Customers can purchase a cutout for $30 apiece (or $40 for a front row seat).

“This was a good way to recoup some of the costs that we lost,” Currie said.

So far, 35 parents and fans have already made a purchase. Currie plans to start arranging the cutouts, in the stands this week. Coach John McNamara appreciates how these stand-in fans can mean a lot to viewers at home.

“Parents can’t be at the games — that’s got to be really hard,” he said.

▪ Concord-Carlisle fifth-year coach Kimberly Magee stepped away from the program last week, thanking current and former administrators for their support and wishing her players well in a message via Twitter.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller also contributed to this story.