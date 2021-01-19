Office Depot rejects offer from Staples, but open to partial deal

(Bloomberg) -- The parent of Office Depot rebuffed rival Staples’s plan to buy the company for $40 per share, but it’s willing to keep talking and could be open to an alternative tie-up.

ODP Corp. sent a letter to the private-equity owner of Staples on Tuesday morning, according to a person familiar with ODP’s response who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. But while ODP will not accept the unsolicited takeover offer as is, it would be open to a joint venture or the sale of only a portion of its business, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the letter earlier.