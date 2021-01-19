Tracker: Here are the local companies suspending political donations to GOP lawmakers

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that 20 of the 30 companies that gave the most money to objecting lawmakers plan to suspend some or all donations from their political action committees. A total of 147 Republicans voted against the certification, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a host of corporations are pulling financial support for officials who voted to reject the Electoral College votes in an effort to overturn results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Here’s a running list of local companies that are halting and reviewing their political giving strategies. These companies join many others across the county, including American Express, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Marriott International.

Targeting lawmakers who rejected Electoral College votes

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA represents individual and regional insurance companies, including in Massachusetts)

The trade group said it would suspend political donations to any lawmaker who voted to reject the Electoral College results, which found Joe Biden the winner of the November election.

General Electric (Boston)

A GE spokesperson said on Jan. 11 the company’s PAC would suspend all donations to those who voted to oppose the Electoral College results. The donation suspension will be in effect for the duration of the 117th Congressional term, or two years.

MassMutual (Springfield, Mass.)

The MassMutual Political Action Committee said on Jan. 12 it has suspended “contributions to any candidate who voted against certification of the 2020 Presidential election results for any state.”

State Street Corp. (Boston)

The financial services firm said in a statement that it will “not support lawmakers or candidates who demonstrate views or engage in activities that are intended to undermine legitimate election outcomes.” State Street also said it would establish a process for evaluating all future political contributions.

Fidelity Investments (Boston)

Fidelity said in a statement it would make changes to its political donations “if a member or candidate takes actions incompatible with our rationale for supporting them, including our strong support of the Constitution of the United States and the democratic process.”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Boston)

The pharmaceutical firm said in a statement on Jan. 19 that its PAC has “suspended contributions to those Members of Congress who voted to reject lawful presidential election results after the violent protests that occurred earlier that day.”

Some companies are putting a pause on all political donations for an unspecified amount of time.

Suspending all donations

Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.)

Suspended all political donations in response to the attack. The temporary pause will allow the Marlborough-based medical device manufacturer to review its “approach to future contributions.”

Liberty Mutual (Boston)

The insurer said it is suspending all political contributions for the first quarter of 2021 as it reevaluates its contribution strategy.

Raytheon Technologies (Waltham, Mass.)

Raytheon said it is putting a hold on political giving.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Mass.)

The company said in a statement on Jan. 19 that it has paused all political contributions while it reviews its approach.

No action, reviewing process

CVS Health (Rhode Island)

The company said its PAC is under review “based on the events of the past few weeks.”

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins (Canton, Mass.)

A spokesperson for the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins chains — owned by Atlanta restaurant group Inspire Brands — said in a statement on Jan. 19 that it is discussing its “approach to future political donations” with its PAC board.

This list will be updated.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.