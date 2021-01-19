Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly break up

Now, several outlets including People and E! are reporting that the actor’s partner, actress Ana de Armas, called their relationship off less than a year after it began.

It has been less than one month since actor Ben Affleck memorably fumbled a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees.

The person added that de Armas, 32, “doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

On Monday, a Twitter account named “@ArmasUpdates,” posted photos showing a unidentified person — rumored to be Casey Affleck, brother of Ben Affleck — tossing a life-sized cardboard cut-out of de Armas from inside Affleck’s residence into a trash can.

Advertisement

The Cambridge native and de Armas have been spotted together on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic, including on a trip to Cuba in March for the actress’ birthday. The two star in the movie Deep Water, expected to be released in August, about a man who “allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce” but then becomes “a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

Another source told People that the breakup was “mutual and something that is completely amicable.”

“They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there,” they said. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.