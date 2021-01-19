Craize crackers give tortilla chips some competition

The Miami company Craize, has found a new way to use a traditional South American arepa recipe to produce a line of crunchy roasted corn crackers with Latin flavors. Created by Leonardo Cotter, a food business executive from Venezuela, the crunchy, wafer-thin rounds with ragged edges have a generous size, which makes them an ideal platform for toppings. With a subtle corn taste, the arepa crackers are offered in more than a half-dozen varieties, which include Plantain, Seeded, and Everything, a new choice with an ample dose of seasoning. Sweet Corn, Coconut, and Guava taste authentic and are sweeter. All are gluten-free and vegan. These give tortilla chips some competition — they are delicious for dipping and nibbling as well (six 4-ounce bags, $20). Available at gocraize.com, or amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND