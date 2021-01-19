fb-pixel Skip to main content

Craize crackers give tortilla chips some competition

Created by Leonardo Cotter, a food business executive from Venezuela, the crunchy, wafer-thin rounds with ragged edges have a generous size, which makes them an ideal platform for toppings.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Craize toasted corn crackers.Art of Light Studio by Maria Squires

The Miami company Craize, has found a new way to use a traditional South American arepa recipe to produce a line of crunchy roasted corn crackers with Latin flavors. Created by Leonardo Cotter, a food business executive from Venezuela, the crunchy, wafer-thin rounds with ragged edges have a generous size, which makes them an ideal platform for toppings. With a subtle corn taste, the arepa crackers are offered in more than a half-dozen varieties, which include Plantain, Seeded, and Everything, a new choice with an ample dose of seasoning. Sweet Corn, Coconut, and Guava taste authentic and are sweeter. All are gluten-free and vegan. These give tortilla chips some competition — they are delicious for dipping and nibbling as well (six 4-ounce bags, $20). Available at gocraize.com, or amazon.com.

