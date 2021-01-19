At Grill 23 Butcher Shop, prime cuts to go

The 100-day dry aged ribeye steak from Grill 23 & Bar, sold at their new Butcher Shop. Courtesy photo

Several months ago, Back Bay steakhouse Grill 23 & Bar launched the Grill 23 Butcher Shop. Offered are assorted cuts of their signature Brandt Farm steaks to prepare at home, including a 100-day aged ribeye, prime porterhouse, and their center-cut filet mignon ($45 for 18 ounces; $65 for 32 ounces; $38 for 10 ounces, respectively). Recently, the Butcher Shop updated the selections, which they plan to continue through the pandemic. Now there are a few seafood choices, such as Jonah crab claws and a lobster tail ($20 and $24). Sides from the restaurant’s menu — taleggio creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, mac n’ cheese, and steak fries (each $10; serves two) — are available to take home, too. Most importantly, included are directions on how to grill and broil the steaks and cooking the side dishes. To summon up the joy of eating at the restaurant, cocktail favorites are bottled to-go, like their bourbon-based Death & Taxes and the tequila Steel Magnolia. Several selections from the restaurant’s wine cellar are on the menu as well. Your decision to splurge can be last minute: order by 3 pm. to pick up the same day. The Butcher Shop takes orders Tuesday through Saturday at grill23.com, or in advance by calling 617-542-2255. 131 Berkeley St., Boston.