Ocean Spray-loving TikTok star enlisted for Joe Biden’s inauguration parade

Nathan Apodaca (or @420doggface208 ) has apparently already shot something for President-elect Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America,” according to the Presidential Inauguration Committee . The snippet likely includes the Idaho Falls native, his beloved skateboard, and perhaps some soothing vibes to counter the chaos of 2021. Besides Apodaca, the parade will feature 1,390 people, 90 horses, and 9 dogs from all 56 US states and territories.

Ocean Spray’s favorite skateboarder — the TikTok sensation who sipped Cran-Raspberry juice while bopping to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” — is reportedly making an appearance during the inaugural festivities on Wednesday.

It will be hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn, best known for playing President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant on the ABC hit “Scandal.” Comedian Jon Stewart, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, singer Andra Day, and The New Radicals (reunited after 22 years) will also take part.

Wednesday’s virtual parade, scheduled for 3:15 p.m., is one of several mostly remote events scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20. A primetime television special, poetry reading, celebratory ball, and long list of guest performers (think Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, and Jennifer Lopez) are also scheduled.

Apodaca skyrocketed to fame in September when his 22-second creation took over TikTok. The video helped bring “Dreams” back to the top of the music charts, and the TikTok itself has amassed more than 78 million views and 12 million likes on the social media site since being posted.

In the weeks following Apodaca’s viral fame, Ocean Spray, the Lakeville-based company responsible for creating his tangy beverage, presented Apodaca with a car — filled with all the juice he could ever want. Apodaca’s TikTok ranked No. 2 on the platform’s list of videos of the year.

