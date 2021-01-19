Once a downtown lunch staple, Bonapita caters to new norms

His downtown location had its busiest week ever right before COVID-19 hit. Now, he’s focusing on delivery and plans to introduce a breakfast menu come February.

“We still have a base of followers. Not all of them know that we deliver, but maybe after they read this article, they’ll know — and once they find out that we deliver to their homes, they’ll be very happy,” he says.

He’s also preparing for Taste of Israel Restaurant Week, kicking off on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Restaurants citywide will offer Israeli-inspired dishes for takeout (www.jartsboston.org).

How has your business changed since COVID-19 hit?

We went through a major transitioning of business, from a walk-in business to a 90 percent online business, many for curbside pickup and deliveries. It’s a big change. Downtown, our best day ever happened the week before COVID-19 hit. We served 1,200 people at lunch. We dropped to eight a week after.

This was severe change. Since then, we closed the downtown location, but we’ll consider reopening around March or April.

How’s the West Roxbury location doing?

The West Roxbury location is doing well. It always could be better, but considering the fact that we were one year old when we opened, we didn’t see a huge growth as we expected, but we basically kept the sales are the same, a little better than last year. So this is very good. I’m happy about it, considering that others went bankrupt. I mean, this is a success. We’re still here.

How has the atmosphere changed in downtown Boston?

Most people are not downtown, but there are some offices that go for catering, very little, but it’s just 10 people here, 10 people there. We used to feed 500 to 600 people at lunch, just for catering, and there’s no catering anymore. ... Nothing we knew before is going to be the same. I guess it’s going to be hybrid in the offices, two days for half of the office and the other days for the other half. So probably half of the people on a weekly basis are going to be in downtown.

How might you pivot?

We did a shift. We transitioned the entire business to deliveries. And when I saw the change, immediately, I decided to deliver it to people’s homes. A lot of people downtown knew us from when we used to cater for them in the offices, and they used to come to the restaurant.

I mean, I deliver sometimes myself, and I ask them, “How do you know about us?” And they go, “Oh, you used to deliver to us, to the office. And we always waited. We were waiting for Bonapita.” So we just have to get awareness, to get people to know that we deliver it to home. And I believe we can do it. We can grow the sales just by deliveries.

Tell me a little bit about your cooking background.

I graduated from Johnson & Wales and I did my MBA, as well, here in the States. And after that, I managed a company in Providence. We lived there for 12 years. Prior, I was in Israel. So I grew up in Israel. And this is where I learned all my culinary experiences, from Israel.

Did you always want to cook?

Yeah, I think it runs in my blood. It goes back into my family, who came to Israel in 1880 from Europe, Eastern Europe, and they opened a bakery in Jerusalem. This is where my grandma was born, with her older brothers and sisters. And this bakery actually closed last year. It was 120 years old!

Is there a formative memory that you have of growing up and eating a certain dish?

You know, growing up in Israel, you are exposed to a lot of cultures and different spices and cooking techniques. And there’s a dish that is called sabich. I’m sure you’re familiar with it. It’s something we serve here in the restaurant.

So at Bonapita, we bake the pita, fresh-baked every morning, and we make everything from scratch. In this dish, we combine slices of roasted eggplant with hard-boiled egg in a fresh baked pita, chopped veggies, and we top it with pickled mango, amba. And this is something that resembles Israel for me.

What’s different about Israeli versus American cuisine?

An Israeli meal consists of a lot of veggies, a lot of fresh veggies and greens, along with protein, but this is the main difference. It’s something that we try to promote here in Bonapita, and I think it works well for the American diners, as well, in our restaurant. And we can see that the Mediterranean diet is for three years now the number-one diet in the United States.

How do you feel about the future of your concept after the pandemic and about restaurants in general? What’s next?

It’s a good question, because there’s a lot of unknowns right now. It’s about financial strength, along with being on-trend. I believe that Bonapita is going to grow. We have two locations, and this is an opportunity to take over restaurants that closed and to open new ones … And the cost to open, it’s a lot cheaper, because all the foundations are in place.

So for chains like mine that would like to grow to as many stores as they can, I think there’s an opportunity. I believe that we managed to shift this sour lemon into a lemonade when we managed to transition into deliveries, home deliveries.

Also, the customer needs changed, as well. Everybody’s at home right now, with their kids. They need to eat, they need to feed the kids. And at first, everybody just was happy to cook at home, but now they kind of got tired of it and they need our help. What we did, we now offer weekly meals, packaged food that we deliver to their homes. So basically, in a way, you can just heat and eat.

Do you think heat-and-eat will be the future of restaurants in some ways?

Yes, absolutely. There’s a growing demand for fresh, cooked foods. It’s a solution for a lot of people, not to think about it all day. People are working at home, and the kids are going to school. Kids are homeschooling, basically, on Zoom. Everybody’s busy, and it’s a new reality.

When you’re not working, what have you been doing in quarantine? How have you been spending your time?

Oh man, to tell you the truth, I’m working for 10 months, seven days a week, around the clock, just doing everything I can to survive. And these are challenging times. So I don’t really have a lot of time off.

Do you have a favorite snack?

That’s interesting. You know, you’re going to laugh. But when we need to snack at home, I suggest some green beans, and we snack on it. My kids love it. They’re 10 and 13.

I have a 10-year-old who won’t eat green beans.

It’s funny. Although I’m a chef, up until this year they weren’t very open to a lot of flavors and to trying things. But when my son said to me, “Oh, we haven’t got green beans today,” it made me so happy to hear.

How can the community support the restaurant businesses right now? What can we do to help you?

I think that the major help is to order directly from the restaurant. Third parties are great. It’s a great delivery system. I don’t know if our followers or guests know about it, but a big chunk goes to them on those deliveries. So these are hard times anyhow, and we appreciate those who come and pick up and support us this way. We deliver. We go everywhere.

There’s one more thing I would like to mention, if possible. We work with food pantries right now, and we see a growing need. When I started to work with the food pantries last June, we got them food for approximately 80 families a week. It grew up all the way to 225 families a week. And, just in December, we donated 500 meals for families. If people feel like they would like to donate to those food pantries, they can do it through our website, as well, through www.bonapita.com.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.