Recipe: Chickpeas, plenty of spices, and herb oil go into this vegetarian tagine

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Chickpea Tagine.
Chickpea Tagine.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Tagines are hearty North African stews named for the earthenware pots with cone-shaped lids that they're traditionally cooked in. The food is seasoned with a warming combination of both sweet and savory spices, and though dishes often contain lamb or chicken, the strong spice base lends itself to vegetarian adaptations. In this tagine, bolster canned chickpeas with cumin, cinnamon, saffron, cayenne, olives, dates, and lemon. If saffron is unavailable or outside your budget, simply leave it out. The list of ingredients looks long, but you add most of them to the pot at once, so the tagine isn't labor intensive. To crack fresh coriander, slip the seeds into a zipper bag and pound lightly with a rolling pin. While the stew simmers, stir a zippy herb oil to spoon on top. Add couscous or flatbread.

TAGINE

2tablespoons olive oil
1large onion, chopped
3cloves garlic, finely chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
2teaspoons ground cumin
1teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼teaspoon cayenne pepper
Large pinch saffron threads
2tablespoons tomato paste
½cup pitted dates, halved
½cup pitted green olives
2cups vegetable stock
4large carrots, cut into 1-inch large chunks
½head small cauliflower, cut into florets
2cans (15 ounces each) chickpeas, drained
Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon

1. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until softened and translucent.

2. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more. Stir in the cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, and saffron. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and stir 1 minute more.

3. Add the dates, olives, vegetable stock, carrots, cauliflower, and chickpeas. Bring the liquid to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until the carrots and cauliflower are tender.

4. Add the lemon rind and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black or cayenne pepper, if you like.

HERB OIL

6tablespoons olive oil
Grated rind of 1 lemon
Salt, to taste
1tablespoon coriander seeds, cracked
1clove garlic, grated
¼cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon rind, salt, coriander seeds, garlic, and parsley. Stir well.

2. Ladle the tagine into bowls and spoon herb oil on each one. Serve with couscous or flatbread.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

