Recipe: Chickpeas, plenty of spices, and herb oil go into this vegetarian tagine

Serves 4

Tagines are hearty North African stews named for the earthenware pots with cone-shaped lids that they're traditionally cooked in. The food is seasoned with a warming combination of both sweet and savory spices, and though dishes often contain lamb or chicken, the strong spice base lends itself to vegetarian adaptations. In this tagine, bolster canned chickpeas with cumin, cinnamon, saffron, cayenne, olives, dates, and lemon. If saffron is unavailable or outside your budget, simply leave it out. The list of ingredients looks long, but you add most of them to the pot at once, so the tagine isn't labor intensive. To crack fresh coriander, slip the seeds into a zipper bag and pound lightly with a rolling pin. While the stew simmers, stir a zippy herb oil to spoon on top. Add couscous or flatbread.

TAGINE

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 plum tomatoes, chopped 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper Large pinch saffron threads 2 tablespoons tomato paste ½ cup pitted dates, halved ½ cup pitted green olives 2 cups vegetable stock 4 large carrots, cut into 1-inch large chunks ½ head small cauliflower, cut into florets 2 cans (15 ounces each) chickpeas, drained Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon

1. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until softened and translucent.

2. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more. Stir in the cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, and saffron. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and stir 1 minute more.

3. Add the dates, olives, vegetable stock, carrots, cauliflower, and chickpeas. Bring the liquid to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until the carrots and cauliflower are tender.

4. Add the lemon rind and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black or cayenne pepper, if you like.

HERB OIL

6 tablespoons olive oil Grated rind of 1 lemon Salt, to taste 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, cracked 1 clove garlic, grated ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon rind, salt, coriander seeds, garlic, and parsley. Stir well.

2. Ladle the tagine into bowls and spoon herb oil on each one. Serve with couscous or flatbread.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick