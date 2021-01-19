Recipe: Simmer this vegetable curry, the easiest version imaginable, with a secret sauce

Serves 6

When a curry craving strikes late in the day without a solid dinner plan, it’s time to bring out your secret kitchen helper -- a jar of curry sauce, often called "simmer sauce." It delivers dinner speedily, as in this pot of cauliflower, butternut squash, tomatoes, kale, chickpeas, and green peas. With one of these commercial sauces, there's no need to hunt down four or five spices in your pantry, only to discover two are missing. In the market, you'll find some good sauce choices, such as tikka masala, butter masala, Kashmiri curry, coconut korma, and spicy vindaloo. Check the label to see if the sauce is hot or mild. Start with a mild version and add more cayenne or chopped jalapeno to adjust the heat. Depending on the brand you find, you may need to add a little lemon or lime juice to perk up the spice flavors. Before you start the curry, put on a pot of rice and supper will be ready before you know it.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, chopped 1 small head (1 1/2 pounds) cauliflower, cored and cut into florets 1 small (1 pound) peeled butternut squash half, cut into 3/4-inch pieces 1 cup water ½ teaspoon salt 8 cherry tomatoes, halved 2 cups packed kale leaves, torn up 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 1 can (12 1/2 ounces) light coconut milk 1 jar (12 1/2 ounces) curry simmer sauce ¾ cup frozen peas, defrosted under a cold tap Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Heat a large, deep skillet or flameproof casserole over medium heat. Add the oil, and when it is hot, cook the onion, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until softened.

2. Add the cauliflower, butternut, water, and salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are just tender.

3. Stir in the tomatoes, kale, chickpeas, coconut milk, and curry sauce. Cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the kale wilts. Stir in the frozen peas, turn off the heat, and let them cook for a minute or two in the residual heat of the sauce.

4. Transfer to shallow bowls and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime and rice.

Sally Pasley Vargas