Recipe: These ultra-crispy roast potatoes are crunchy like chips

Serves 4

You can toss potatoes with olive oil and pop them into a hot oven and get perfectly nice potatoes. Nothing brilliant. A little crisp on the outside and soft in the center. If you want ultra-crisp roast potatoes that are are crunchy like chips, you need to do one extra step. Steam the potatoes first. Some cooks will tell you to boil them in water but they get water-logged, so skip that. Just set an ordinary foldable metal steamer basket or one of the newer, slicker silicone steamers in a saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, add the potatoes, cover, and steam till they're almost done. Then spread the potatoes on a heavy rimmed baking sheet -- don't crowd them -- sprinkle with olive oil, and send them into an oven cranked way up (500 degrees). If you cut the potatoes into wedges, you can set them flat sides down on the baking sheet, turn halfway through roasting, and you'll get golden brown wedges that are firm and almost crackly with tender potato flesh inside. They'll take about 40 minutes and when you're done, everyone in the household will be pulling them off the baking sheet before you can get the little wedges onto plates.

4 medium Yukon Gold, Yellow Finn, or other yellow potatoes (2 pounds total) 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped mixed herbs (any combination of rosemary, thyme, oregano, parsley)

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Have on hand a heavy rimmed baking sheet that will not buckle in a hot oven.

2. Fit a steamer insert into a large saucepan and add enough water to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring the water to a boil.

3. Meanwhile, halve the potatoes crosswise and cut each half into thick wedges (each potato will give you about 12 pieces). Add them to the steamer, cover, and steam for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the potatoes show a little resistance in the middle when pierced with a skewer.

4. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on the baking sheet. With a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes from the steamer rack to the baking sheet, spreading them out, and setting them flat sides down. Sprinkle the potatoes with the remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper.

5. Roast the potatoes for 40 minutes, turning them halfway through cooking so all the wedges are sitting on the other flat sides, or until they are golden brown and crisp all over. Sprinkle with the herbs and more salt, if you like.

Sheryl Julian