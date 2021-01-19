31 dogs rescued from illegal kennel in Weymouth

The chihuahua-type dogs, which range from 11 weeks to six years old, were rescued Jan. 11 by the Animal Rescue League and Weymouth police, Mike Defina, a spokesperson for the rescue league, said in a phone interview.

Thirty-one dogs were rescued from an illegal kennel with unsanitary conditions in Weymouth, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Tuesday.

Most are expected to be available for adoption later in the week, he said.

Overcrowding can lead to unsanitary conditions for animals, as well as long-term behavioral issues due to a lack of socialization. It can also lead to health issues for people, such as respiratory problems , he said.

In addition to the poor conditions, the home did not have a kennel license, he said.

“Having 31 dogs is quite a bit more than what is allowed,” he said.

The Animal Rescue League took in 21 of the dogs, he said. Ten are being kept in Boston and 11 in Dedham. The other 10 dogs were taken in by a Scituate organization.

Veterinary staff are treating several of the dogs for heart murmurs and dental disease of varying degrees, he said.

Although the dogs were frightened when they were first taken in, they’ve made great progress, Defina said.

“They’ve shown great personality,” he said. “They’re going to make great pets.”

Defina urged anyone who knows about an overcrowding situation to either contact their local animal control or the Animal Rescue League.

“These are situations that we happen upon more frequently than we should,” he said.

