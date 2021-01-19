$8 million regional emergency communications center opens in Holbrook

The Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center opened in early January in a new $8 million building that handles 911 calls from six communities: Abington, Canton, Holbrook, Rockland, Sharon, and Whitman.

Construction on the 6,000-square-foot building at 300 South Franklin St. — behind the Holbrook public safety complex — began in September of 2019, and was paid for with state money, according to center director Stephan Hooke.

He said the new building provides more space and “all the latest and greatest” in new technology, which is critical to the job of responding to 911 calls.