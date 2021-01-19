Authorities say no specific threat of violence in Mass.

“At this point in time, we are not aware of any specific or substantiated threats of violence directed at our state capitols or any other government buildings in our area, connected to last week’s events or tomorrow’s inauguration,” Setera said Tuesday. “Rest assured, if there were any actionable intelligence to develop indicating a potential threat, it will be immediately disseminated to our law enforcement partners through our five Joint Terrorism Task Forces.”

Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI Boston office, provided an update on the local security situation Tuesday in a statement.

Authorities said Tuesday that things remain quiet on the security front in Massachusetts leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington D.C. Wednesday, which comes two weeks after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol in a siege that left at least five people dead including a police officer.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, sounded a similar note in a separate statement.

“We have a multi-layered security plan in place and will be prepared to protect people’s safety and property, and their right of lawful assembly and expression, this week,” Procopio said. “We continue to gather and analyze intelligence related to Inauguration-related protest activity or unrest, and will do so throughout the coming days; there remains no specific threat of violence to the State House or anywhere else in Massachusetts.”

Setera said the FBI has set up a command post to gather intelligence and support local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in their efforts to maintaining public safety.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region,” Setera continued. “We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who were involved in the siege of the Capitol, and those who may try to instigate violence and engage in criminal activity here locally.”

She said the FBI respects Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights.

“Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property,” Setera said. “We are asking the public to remain vigilant and report suspected violent or criminal activity to us. They can do that by calling their local FBI office or submitting a tip to tips.fbi.gov. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.”

On Sunday, the State House on Beacon Hill became a fortress as hundreds of police officers stood guard and rows of metal barricades fenced it off amid nationwide fears of confrontations with right-wing extremist groups ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

In several states, including Michigan, Ohio, and South Carolina, groups of demonstrators, including armed Trump supporters, were reported in capital cities on Sunday.

Governor Charlie Baker has called up 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard, mobilizing half of them to help provide security in Washington D.C. for Biden’s inauguration. The other half will provide security in Boston and Massachusetts.

