Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled — again

For the second year in a row, COVID-19 has forced organizers to nix the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the city’s largest annual celebrations.

Dave Falvey, the commander and president of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the March parade, confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, citing the state’s pandemic-related crowd restrictions. He noted there is no way for the event, which can draw more than a million revelers to Southie’s streets, barrooms, and house parties, to be held given the realities of the public health crisis.

He called the decision disappointing, saying he knows the celebration typically marks a great day for Southie businesses that have been struggling amid the pandemic.