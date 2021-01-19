Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled — again

For the second year in a row, COVID-19 has forced organizers to nix the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the city’s largest annual celebrations.
Dave Falvey, the commander and president of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the March parade, confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, citing the state’s pandemic-related crowd restrictions. He noted there is no way for the event, which can draw more than a million revelers to Southie’s streets, barrooms, and house parties, to be held given the realities of the public health crisis.
He called the decision disappointing, saying he knows the celebration typically marks a great day for Southie businesses that have been struggling amid the pandemic.
“It’s just not a possibility,” he said. “I feel awful.”
Mayor Martin J. Walsh canceled last year’s parade because of COVID-19 in what was one of his first major decisions of the public health emergency.
The parade was canceled at least twice because of World War I and again in 1920 because of icy street conditions, according to “South Boston on Parade,” a history of the event. Organizers canceled the parade in 1994 after the Irish-American Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual Group of Boston won the right to participate in it.
The parade was also postponed in 1956, 1978, and 1993 because of snow.
