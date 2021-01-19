Brick shatters unmarked State Police cruiser window; detective not injured

An unmarked cruiser had a window shattered by a brick in downtown Boston Tuesday morning, State Police said.

A State Police detective was in an unmarked cruiser at the intersection of Surface Road and State Street when a brick shattered the small window behind the driver’s side rear window, spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The trooper was not injured and the brick did not pierce the vehicle, the statement said.

State Police are investigating whether the brick was thrown or dislodged from the road by another vehicle, according to the statement.