Framingham creating temporary classroom jobs to assist return to in-person learning

Framingham Public Schools is seeking applicants for approximately 46 new temporary jobs being created in response to the pandemic and the district’s goal of returning some students to in-person learning.

The city’s schools are currently operating through remote learning but the district hopes in February to resume in-person learning for high-needs students and a mix of remote and in-person learning for other students.

The city is hiring 30 to 40 classroom supervisors to collaborate with teachers who need to continue working remotely during the pandemic due to health or family reasons. The supervisors will support and oversee children in the classroom while the teacher instructs them remotely.