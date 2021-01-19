Iranian political commentator in Watertown arrested on charges of acting as unregistered foreign agent

In a statement, the FBI Boston field office said agents arrested Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi, 63, at his home without incident. He was slated to make his initial federal court appearance late Tuesday afternoon in Boston, though the case will be prosecuted in New York, legal filings show.

A prominent Iranian political commentator who lives in Watertown was arrested Monday on federal charges alleging he conspired to act as an unregistered foreign agent for Iran in the US, authorities said.

A statement from the office of Seth D. DuCharme, acting US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, detailed the case against Afrasiabi, who faces charges of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and acting as a foreign agent without registration, according to legal filings.

According to the statement, Afrasiabi, a citizen of Iran and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, frequently publishes books and articles on Iran policy and also makes regular television appearances on such matters.

But since at least 2007, the statement said, he’s been “secretly employed” by the Iranian government and paid by Iranian officials at the United Nations in New York City to advocate for policies favored by his country of origin.

He’s been paid about $265,000 in checks drawn on Iran’s official UN bank accounts since 2007 and has received health insurance through the country’s UN mission employee health benefit plans since at least 2011, according to prosecutors.

During that time he’s allegedly failed to disclose his work on behalf of Iran, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, prosecutors said.

Despite never registering as foreign agent, the statement said, Afrasiabi’s lobbied a congressman and the State Department to push for policies favorable to Iran, counseled Iranian diplomats about U.S. foreign policy, made television appearances supporting Iran’s perspective on world events, and authored articles and opinion pieces backing the county’s position on various matters of foreign policy.

Prosecutors said that in one email to Iran’s foreign minister in July, Afrasiabi included links to many of his articles in international newspapers and academic journals, telling the official, “Without support none of this would have been possible! This has been a very productive relationship spanning decades that ought not to be interrupted.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office, condemned Afrasiabi’s alleged crimes in the statement from DuCharme’s office.

“Our arrest of Kaveh Afrasiabi makes it clear that the United States is not going to allow undeclared agents of Iran to operate in our country unchecked,” Bonavolonta said. “For more than a decade, Mr. Afrasiabi was allegedly paid, directed, and controlled by the Government of Iran to lobby U.S. government officials, including a Congressman; and to create and disseminate information favorable to the Iranian government. The FBI will continue to do everything it can to uncover these hidden efforts and hold accountable those who work for our adversaries to the detriment of our national security.”





