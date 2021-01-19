Listen to high school junior Maceo Wright’s spoken word poem, ‘Damn Pandemic’

About the author: Maceo Wright, 17, is a junior at English High School. Listen to Wright read his spoken word poem:

“Out of a Crisis: The Voices of Our Students” is a new series, launched by the Globe’s Great Divide team, that publishes student essays, poems, artwork, and videos featuring teenage perspectives on learning and living amid a pandemic. The stories are published in the Great Divide newsletter.

Damn Pandemic

I ain’t been sleeping

This damn pandemic really got me feelin

Like the world’s about to end so what’s the point of even dreamin

Too scared to close my eyes because of demons I’ve been seeing

Got me waking up sweating scared shook ‘n heavily breathing

Nothing but negative stuff in headlines when I be reading

Cops done popped another brotha n’ left them on the floor bleeding

It’s like a freaking cycle I hear this “krap” every weekend

With everything that’s going on some peace of minds what I’ve been needing

Mine is clouded I get depressed the more I think about it

I swear sometimes it’s like they want to build the world without us

We fought for our equality but still there ain’t no balance

How we supposed to fight back when they holding all the power

Yo, Yo this world is just a mess

Get treated with disrespect because the color of our flesh

If I was to call for help would they see me as the threat

They killing the very people they swear they going to protect

On top of that my own problems I ain’t finished with yet

Think I got time to care about who we going to elect

We still struggling what happened to those stimulus checks

This what I deal with you could see why I’ve been feeling so stressed