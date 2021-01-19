Straight Pride Parade organizer, Natick Town Meeting member arrested for alleged roles in US Capitol riot Jan. 6

In a statement, the FBI Boston field office confirmed the arrests of Mark G. Sahady, 46, of Malden, and Suzanne Ianni, 59, of Natick at their homes. They’re both charged out of federal court in Washington, D.C., with entering the Capitol without authorization and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the facility, legal filings show.

An organizer of the controversial Straight Pride Parade held in Boston in 2019 and a polarizing Natick Town Meeting member were both arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, which left at least five people dead, including a police officer.

Advertisement

Sahady, legal filings show, is listed as vice president of “Super Happy Fun America,” the group behind the Straight Pride Parade.

Ianni is a Natick Town Meeting member who provoked controversy locally and online after she was photographed inside the Capitol, prompting hundreds of people to sign a petition calling for her ouster. Town officials say they have no legal mechanism at their disposal for kicking her out of Town Meeting.

A lawyer for Sahady declined to comment, while an attorney listed for Ianni didn’t immediately return e-mails seeking comment.

“The FBI would like to thank the Malden and Natick police departments for their assistance this morning,” the FBI said.

Sahady and Ianni both are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court in Boston Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear when they’ll appear in Washington.

Earlier Tuesday, Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement that the Justice Department has “now brought charges against more than one-hundred individuals and has investigations of many others underway.”

The riot on Jan. 6 began after many in the mob had heard President Trump at a rally exhort his supporters to “fight like hell” and walk to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Biden’s victory, a process that was halted for hours amid the chaos but wrapped up early on Jan. 7.

Advertisement

Sahady and Ianni aren’t the only New England residents facing charges in connection with the riot.

Thomas R. Gallagher, 61, of New Hampshire, and David L. Ross, 33, of Pittsfield, also were arrested previously for similar alleged offenses.

Legal filings in the cases against Sahady and Ianni provided more information Tuesday on their alleged offenses at the Capitol.

Sahady, the filing said, had tweeted on Dec. 20 that “it is important that millions of Americans show up” to D.C. on Jan. 6 “to support the legitimate President, Donald Trump, and show Democrats what they will be facing if they continue to try and steal the Presidency.”

He later tweeted on Dec. 31 that “we have 7 buses coming,” a message followed by a post on Jan. 4 that said, “January 6 - Washington, DC - It Begins,” the affidavit said.

Authorities said another tweet sent Dec. 29 from the Super Happy Fun America Twitter feed read, “SHFA will be in DC once again on Jan. 6 to get wild.”

And Sahady, the affidavit said, was photographed standing next to another person inside the Capitol “during the invasion. The photograph appeared on a number of public forums, such as Twitter, as individuals worked successfully to identify SAHADY through other pictures and information.”

Advertisement

The MetroWest Daily News reported the identification on Jan. 11, the filing said.

“Based on my training and personal experience, I know this photo was taken inside the Capitol building based on the background and, specifically the decorative elements on the walls behind SAHADY,” the affidavit said.

Ianni, legal filings show, is also “actively involved” in Super Happy Fun America.

She also “organized the buses for Super Happy Fun America to transport individuals to Washington, D.C. for the January 6, 2021 event,” a separate affidavit said. “Specifically, IANNI spoke to a local news station and was interviewed for a public article stating that she was the ‘lead organizer of the 11 buses that left Massachusetts on Tuesday for the ride to Washington.’ The article continues that “[a]bout 300 members of Super Happy Fun America filled six of the buses.’”

The affidavit also noted that Ianni had declined comment when reporters asked if she had entered the Capitol during the riot.

Turns out she had, according to court records.

“One such photograph [taken during the riot] shows, who I know to be, IANNI and Known Person 1 standing together in the Capitol during the invasion,” the affidavit said. “The photograph appeared on a number of public forums as individuals worked successfully to identify IANNI through other pictures and information.”

Federal officials said “this photo was taken inside the Capitol building based on the background and, specifically the decorative elements on the walls behind IANNI, who was clad in “a blue jacket with her fist raised” in the picture.

Advertisement

According to legal filings, there’s probable cause to believe Ianni and Sahady both violate a federal law that bars people from knowingly entering or remaining in “any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.”

In addition, the filings allege, there’s also probable cause to believe the pair flouted a federal statute barring the uttering of “loud, threatening or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Read the relevant court filings below:





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.