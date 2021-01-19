Man hospitalized after Lawrence shooting

A man was transported to a Boston hospital Monday night after being shot near Commons Street in Lawrence, police officials said.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired late Monday night in the area of Lawrence Street and Commons Street, Detective Thomas Cuddy, a police spokesman, said in a statement. Upon arriving, police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was treated by paramedics and Lawrence General Hospital emergency medical technicians at the scene, according to the statement.

The man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital via ambulance before being moved to a Boston hospital, the statement said.