Man shot by Wakefield police after body of slain woman found in home, Middlesex district attorney says

A man was shot by at least one Wakefield police officer Tuesday after officers discovered the body of a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement.
No officers were seriously injured.
The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of wounds. The extent of his injuries were not publicly available.
The incident took place at a residence on Otis Street Tuesday.
“Wakefield Police responded to the residence and located a woman deceased in what appears to be a homicide. Additional officers were called to the scene,” Ryan said in the statement. “During the incident a male was shot by Wakefield police.”
Advertisement
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.