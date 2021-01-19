fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot by Wakefield police after body of slain woman found in home, Middlesex district attorney says

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 19, 2021, 40 minutes ago

A man was shot by at least one Wakefield police officer Tuesday after officers discovered the body of a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement.

No officers were seriously injured.

The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of wounds. The extent of his injuries were not publicly available.

The incident took place at a residence on Otis Street Tuesday.

“Wakefield Police responded to the residence and located a woman deceased in what appears to be a homicide. Additional officers were called to the scene,” Ryan said in the statement. “During the incident a male was shot by Wakefield police.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe video