Massachusetts VFW Honor Guard set to participate in Biden virtual inauguration parade

The parade will be live streamed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the Biden inaugural website, and the inaugural committee’s social media.

The honor guard will pay tribute to the volunteer paratroopers of World War II in memory of the 75th anniversary of the war’s conclusion, Willette said in a statement. All five veterans participating in the parade served in either Iraq or Afghanistan.

The Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will appear in the virtual inauguration parade during President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, according to honor guard member Brian Willette.

Representatives from all 56 states and territories will appear in the parade, which is hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn. Scheduled to appear are comedian Jon Stewart, tik-tok star Nathan Apodaca, and the band New Radicals, which will perform for the first time in 22 years.

Willette, who earned a Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan, said it was an honor for him and the rest of the honor guard to represent the state on a national level.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” he said in a phone interview. “When we travel the state, we’re representing the state commander and we’ve done that all over the state but to actually take this to the national level, it is a special point of pride.”

The honor guard is responsible for carrying the colors of the American flag and will often present it prior to events.

“You may have seen before a baseball game or Red Sox game, an honor guard comes out with the American flag and that’s when we do the national anthem,” Willette said. “We’ve done those details at Fenway Park, we’ve done them at Boston Garden and so, no matter where no matter what stage we’re on it’s an extreme honor to carry the American flag to treat it properly, display it properly, and present it properly.”

Willette said the honor guard will also be paying tribute to the peaceful transition of power by marching during the inaugural parade.

“To play a personal part in this day, which is an event enshrined in our Constitution, there could be no higher honor,” he said. “Especially now with the tragedies of a couple weeks ago and what looks like a divided nation. The purpose of the inauguration, is a day of unity, it’s a day where we wish our country well, we wish the new administration well, and we all want them to succeed. I think all Americans come together in that, in that spirit, at least I certainly hope they do.”

Military service is a family affair for Willette, whose son also earned a Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan. Willette’s daughter served in Iraq and serves as the commander of the honor guard.

“Our family is very committed to military service and we’re very proud to do it and we’re very proud to represent the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” he said.









