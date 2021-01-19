Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $1.5 billion combined

The jackpot rose from the initial $850 million figure to $865 million “due to the overall levels of sales across participating lotteries,” State lottery spokesman Christian Teja said.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $865 million after no winning tickets were sold for Friday’s $750 million prize. The $865 million figure is the third highest in the history of the lottery and the second highest in the history of the Mega Millions game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots went unclaimed after this weekend’s drawings, pushing the combined prize to more than $1.5 billion, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $730 million after Saturday’s $640 million prize went unclaimed. The $730 million prize is the fifth highest figure in the history of the lottery, and the fourth highest in the history of the Powerball game, state lottery officials said.

This week marks the first time both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have topped $700 million simultaneously, according to Teja.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday night at 11 p.m. while the next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot marks only the second time in the history of the game it has risen above $700 million, and the largest jackpot since an anonymous player in South Carolina took home the game’s largest prize, $1.537 billion, in October 2018.

A potential winner would take home $628 million in cash. The odds of winning the jackpot sit at 1 in 302,575,350, the game’s website said.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot marks the fifth time in the history of the game the jackpot has risen above $600 million and is the highest available prize since Manuel Franco of Madison, Wisc.,, took home a $768.4 million prize in 2019.

A potential winner of the Powerball jackpot would take home $546 million in cash. The odds of winning the jackpot sit at 1 in 292,201,338, the game’s website said.

Winners can choose to take the cash option or the listed jackpot total as an annuity split over 30 years.

The State Lottery sold nearly 3.5 million tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and more than 3.1 million tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to Teja.

Both jackpots were last hit in September 2020. This week’s drawings will mark the 36th since either Mega Millions or Powerball were won.

As part of social distancing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lottery officials lowered the starting point for each game’s jackpot to $20 million from $40 million.

Tickets for both games cost $2 and are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

