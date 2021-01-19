Needham extends free two-hour parking at downtown meters

The program began last June, was later extended to the end of 2020, and had remained in effect informally after that. To ensure the metered spaces remain available to shoppers and diners, the town is strictly enforcing the two-hour limit.

To further its support for local merchants during the pandemic, the Select Board extended the policy through June 30.

“We’re all waiting for the vaccines to become more available in Needham,” Select Board chair Moe Handel said in a statement. “But until the vaccine gets to every person who wants it, it’s important that the town continues to take actions that will help ensure the long-term sustainability of our shops and restaurants that call Needham home.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, to help maintain the spirits of residents in a difficult time, the board agreed to keep Needham’s traditional holiday Blue Tree on the town common lit through the end of February.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.