Northern Essex Community College receives $400,000 grant to expand health care programs

Northern Essex Community College is expanding health care study options for students with the help of new state funding.
The college, with campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence, was awarded $400,000 under the state’s Skills Capital Grant Program, which helps high schools, colleges, and other educational institutions invest in up-to-date training equipment.
Northern Essex used the funding to replace its 40-year-old dental assisting laboratory in Lawrence with a new state-of-the-art lab. The new lab will enable the college to serve more students in the program by offering it in the evening; currently, classes are in the daytime only. Funds also will be used to purchase three new manikin simulators.
Officials said the equipment will enable Northern Essex for the first time to offer short-term courses in which workers in the health care field can earn “micro-credentials,” or certification for specific skills, in fields such as Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation.
