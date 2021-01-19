One person dead after trying to rescue dogs trapped in burning house in Holliston

One person was fatally injured Monday night trying to rescue dogs from a burning home in Holliston, officials said Tuesday.

According to state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey’s office, the blaze broke out at 623 Winter St. late Monday night and the couple who lived there was safely rescued by responding firefighters.

“But then one of them re-entered the burning, smoke-filled home in an attempt to rescue more than a dozen dogs,’' the marshal’s office said in a statement. “The dogs perished.”