Pen pals, birding, and how to appraise an antique

Sixteen sophomores studying Health Assisting at Whittier Tech in Haverhill began a pen pal program with residents of nearby Wingate Residences assisted living. Instructor and alum Kim Malyn proposed the program to allow students to safely interact with Wingate’s population during the pandemic. Students received a partner to exchange letters with, and will continue the correspondence for the foreseeable future. “It has been incredible to watch the students and residents connect with each other and build meaningful relationships over the last few weeks,” Malynn said. “During these challenging times, this helps to provide some comfort and joy for both parties.”

The Beebe Memorial Library in Wakefield is hosting an online ukulele zoom session for children ages 6 to 10. There, children can learn to play ukulele alongside children of a similar age, though first-time players should watch the tutorials on the library’s Youtube page before attending. The event is on Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. and is free to attend, but has limited availability and requires registration at wakefieldlibrary.org/library-calendar/.

WEST

The Umbrella Arts Center in Concord is offering an Arts and Birding online workshop on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. to help people see the beauty in their own backyards. Instructor Becky Harris is the former director of Mass Audubon’s Coastal Waterbird Program and now teaches conservation biology at Tufts University. Those interested can register at theumbrellaarts.org/class/art-and-birding-weekend for $20 and must supply their own materials.

Pine Manor College in Brookline is hosting an online art exhibition titled “Vida Vieja” by December 2020 graduate Jhovana Correá. The title translates to “old life” and consists of watercolor paintings with overlaid audio recordings depicting her childhood memories of Colombia. “Memory is not 100% accurate; with watercolor, I can portray my memories in an abstracted reality,” Correá said. “The looseness, vibrancy, and variety of colors of the medium reflect the freedom that I felt as a child.” The exhibit is available for free on Pine Manor College’s website at pmc.edu/about/hess-gallery/ and will run through Feb. 5.

SOUTH

The Paul Pratt Memorial Library in Cohasset will hold a talk on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with radio host and antiques appraiser Mike Ivankovich. The event, titled “What’s it Worth? Antiques Roadshow” will include a talk about how to determine the value of a piece followed by a live verbal appraisal of items from the first 20 participants by Ivankovich. Attendance is free, but participants must register in advance at live-paulprattlibrary.pantheonsite.io/events to receive the Zoom link.

On Jan. 26, the Milton Public Library will host a presentation by writer and pop-culture historian Marty Gitlin about the history of animation. The talk, titled “A Celebration of Animation for All Ages: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time,” will include cartoon snippets of the characters and discuss their impact on American pop culture. The event is free to attend but requires registration at miltonlibrary.org/event/a-celebration-of-animation/ to receive the Zoom link.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.