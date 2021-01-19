Return to classrooms is top priority of Brockton’s new City Council chief

He takes over from Shirley Asack, who was council president for 2020.

Farwell was named president of the council on a 9-2 vote, with two members abstaining. He has been on the council since 2016 and was mayor of Brockton from 1992 to 1996.

Brockton’s new City Council president, Winthrop Farwell Jr., says his top priority for the year is working with the mayor and schools to get children back into the classroom.

The Brockton City Council had been meeting in person, but went back to remote sessions when the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases hit the city hard, with more than 11 percent of tests coming back positive as of Jan. 18.

“The [virus] positivity rate is really high,” Farwell said in a phone interview. “But prayers and fingers crossed it will go down. We all want to see the children go back to school; that’s the highest priority, working with the School Committee and school superintendent and mayor.”

School spokeswoman Jess Silva-Hodges said that while all students are still fully remote, the district is planning to bring back some special education students in person on Feb. 2 and to phase in the return of the youngest students starting on Feb. 9.

“This is our preliminary plan, and those dates are subject to change based on the public health metrics our School Committee closely monitors in consultation with the Brockton Board of Health,” she said.

