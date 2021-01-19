Rhode Island is still limiting social gatherings to single households. How many people are listening?

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and we are in the final full day of the Trump presidency. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 104,443 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 901 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.3 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 2,005. There were 384 people in the hospital, and 41,977 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

It has now been two months since Governor Gina Raimondo ordered residents to limit their social gatherings to individual households to avoid further spread of COVID-19, including for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

So, did anyone listen?

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that about 38 percent of Rhode Island residents acknowledged that they had been in a room (or another enclosed space) with at least one person from outside their household within the previous 24 hours.

The consortium polled 25,640 people across the country between Dec. 16 and Jan. 11, which means that the 24-hour period in question could have occurred at any point between those dates. The margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 5 percentage points.

Not every state imposed a single-household restriction, but Rhode Island’s numbers nearly match the national average. During the same period, 60 percent of people across the country said they had not been in a room with anyone outside their household in the previous 24 hours, while 40 percent said they were in a room with someone outside of their household.

Advertisement

As for other health recommendations, Rhode Island residents outpaced the national average for avoiding contact with others, avoiding public spaces, frequently washing hands, and wearing a mask when outside the home over the previous seven days.

Avoiding contact with other people

RI: 57 percent

US: 52 percent

Avoiding public spaces or crowds

RI: 65 percent

US: 59 percent

Frequently washing hands

RI: 76 percent

US: 72 percent

Wearing a mask outside the home

RI: 89 percent

US: 80 percent

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has been conducting this kind of research throughout the pandemic.

Raimondo said last week that she was extending the individual household social gathering restriction until at least Feb. 18.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ We still don’t know if Governor Raimondo intends to speak publicly between now and the time she is confirmed as President-elect Joe Biden’s commerce secretary. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with is with Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, who was the first Black woman to serve on Rhode Island’s District Court and Superior Court before becoming the only Black judge to serve on the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals. E-mail Ed Fitzpatrick if you have someone he should talk to for his weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Ed also reports that the Rhode Island House of Representatives called off its meeting Tuesday after members of the senior and operational staff tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that a local doctor had his medical license suspended indefinitely for deliberately exposing his patients and staff members to the coronavirus. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague Liz Goodwin sets the stage for Wednesday’s transition of power from President Donald Trump to President-elect Biden in a locked-down Washington, D.C. Read more.

⚓ Economy: President-elect Biden has vowed to be the strongest labor president in American history, and as his pick for the crucial cabinet position, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, could significantly improve the lives of working people across the country. Read more.

⚓ Education: Boston’s Logan Airport is known as a gateway to many colleges and universities that attract international students. But it has become a hotbed for legal battles as Iranian students say their futures were derailed by customs officers wielding the largely unchecked power of expedited removal. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The NBA’s Eastern Conference is now loaded, so here’s how the Celtics can catch up. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Providence City Plan Commission meets at 4:45 p.m. to discuss a plan to rezone the former St. Joseph Hospital, which the city wants to turn into a public school.

⚓ At 6:30 p.m., the East Providence City Council will meet in executive session to get an “update from special counsel related to litigation status and update on potential eminent domain proceedings related to former Metacomet Golf Club.”

Advertisement

⚓ The Wheeler School is hosting a virtual discussion at 6 p.m. with Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha on how to manage hope and concerns during the pandemic.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.