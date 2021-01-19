Sinkhole swallows tree near Muddy River in Boston

An eight foot deep sinkhole engulfed a tree in the Charlesgate east area Sunday in Boston, according to a press release from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

The sinkhole is five feet wide and branches can be seen sticking up from the hole. While the exact cause is still to be determined, officials believe it came as a result of water running through the soil and poor infrastructure underground. The sinkhole is located at the “Grove” between Charlesgate east and the Muddy River prior to Beacon Street, and is taped off by orange flagging, the statement said.

Water is visible in the lower right corner of the sinkhole, according to the statement.