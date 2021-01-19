Somerville library launches citizenship program for English language learners

English language learners hoping to become US citizens can get some help from the Somerville Public Library.

In February, the library is launching a two-year Pathways to Citizenship program. Using funds provided by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, the free program will offer a 14-week combined language and civics class, provide naturalization workshops, and expand related materials at the city’s Central Library and its East and West branch libraries.

The first naturalization workshops will begin in February, and the first English and civics classes in March. All workshops and classes will be held virtually on Zoom, led by instructors and volunteers from the St. Mark Community Education Program.