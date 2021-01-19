‘Stark reality’: Boloco co-founder shares sales numbers to show how much of a hit businesses have taken due to COVID-19

Last week, the co-founder of the popular burrito chain Boloco posted a screenshot of total sales from three days at its Boston Common location to show the devastating collapse from a year ago.

And the reality, the sales figures made all too clear, is “stark.”

Restaurant owners have shared dire stories for months. But John Pepper wanted to show people with hard numbers what’s been happening to many small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Common Boloco re-opened last Tuesday after shutting down in July for the second time since the start of the pandemic. But customers were scarce.

“So grateful to have finally reopened the Boston Common @boloco this week,” Pepper tweeted. “But if you want to see stark reality, here are sales for the first 3 days vs last year. We will make it through this ... but #PPP and strong local community support are more critical than ever.”

On Tuesday last week, the restaurant’s sales were down more than 93 percent, with just $325 from both in-store and delivery orders, Pepper said. On the same date last year, sales were about $4,100.

While sales ticked up slightly the next two days, they still remained extremely low compared to last January, when downtown Boston was bustling with college students and workers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the reopened restaurant took in $516 and $869, down 88 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

Combined, the three days hardly came close to any single-day sales last year, underlining the economic distress caused by the virus.

In an interview, Pepper said several things led to the eye-popping difference in sales: the store was just up and running again after a long closure; some students from nearby Emerson College haven’t returned from winter break yet; and of course, far fewer people are working downtown and grabbing lunch.

“I have always said the closer you get to the tallest building in a downtown area, the worse it is,” Pepper said. “But we have students coming back, so there’s a chance they will do OK in store ... and you’ll get a little bit back on delivery.”

As a benchmark of what used to count as a “bad day,” Pepper said being down even 15 or 20 percent before the pandemic was “cause for great concern.”

“Those are the things of dead companies,” he said.

Pepper, the company’s “chief worker advocate” and majority owner, said he decided to post the sales numbers because he believes in transparency and felt it was important “to share what’s actually happening.”

Boloco founder John Pepper talked with line cook Aracelly Haque at the burrito chain's Boylston Street location in 2014. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“There’s some shame in sharing low numbers; failure has a bad reputation and I like to always be transparent with not only my team, but also with our customers and the community,” he said. “If that motivates anybody to say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to choose a local business over the more convenient, national, large, well-funded chains,’ then maybe that tweet helps local business and it helps us.”

Besides Boston Common, Boloco has locations open on Longwood Avenue and in Lynnfield. A store on Boylston Street, near Berklee College of Music, and on Congress Street near the Financial District are set to reopen in the coming weeks.

Despite the grim state of business, Pepper said there have been some silver linings through these difficult times.

At one point during the pandemic, Pepper said he was “coming to peace” with the idea that Boloco could lose its Massachusetts locations (it has a restaurant in New Hampshire). In March, he made a plea to customers to order delivery or pick up a burrito to help them survive.

“Not having that happen has been a real gift,” he said, attributing some of it to the relationships he’s built with landlords, vendors, and suppliers over the years.

Even after the slow reopening, Pepper sees light at the end of the tunnel — namely, the vaccine rollout and, in time, the return of warmer weather.

“I actually feel a sense of optimism. It’s cautious, but there’s optimism in these numbers because we finally, as a business, have some visibility ahead, and as a community we have some visibility ahead,” Pepper said. “Now is the time to plan for a strong comeback.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.