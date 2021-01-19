State Police identify victim of fatal crash on Route 24 in Stoughton

The man killed in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Stoughton has been identified as Sylvester Jones, 69, of Brockton, State Police announced Tuesday.

Jones was killed late Monday morning when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that rolled over multiple times just prior to the Route 139 exit, State Police said.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old Boston woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was also taken to Boston Medical Center, where she remained Tuesday, according to State Police.