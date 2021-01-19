Worcester home burns for second time in five months

Firefighters spent hours battling a 3-alarm fire early Tuesday in a two-family home on Oxford Street in Worcester — the second time in five months the building has caught fire, fire officials said.

The home at 26 Oxford St. was boarded up when it caught fire, Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said. Firefighters were called to the building around 12:23 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Dyer.