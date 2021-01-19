Wellesley forum set on investing in companies that prioritize climate action and equity

Area residents have an opportunity to learn more about investing in companies that prioritize climate action and equity at a virtual forum, organized by Sustainable Wellesley, on Thursday, Jan. 28.
At the free panel discussion, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m., speakers will discuss how to embrace socially responsible investing and the benefits that can come with it.
The panelists are Heidi Vanni, chief client officer at Boston Trust Walden, an investment management firm; Sumeit Aggarwal, cofounder and managing partner of Finhive, which provides financial education to communities and small businesses; and Glenn Migliozzi, lecturer in finance at Babson College in Wellesley.
The event, Banking On Our Values, will be moderated by Jacob Nichols, president of Babson’s Sustainability Club and an intern at the college’s Office of Sustainability; and Jacob Landau, a Wellesley High School junior and an intern with Sustainable Wellesley.
Preregistration is required at sustainablewellesley.com.
