After inauguration, the Biden administration will transition to official government Twitter accounts — minus the followers

Twitter will transfer the tweets, followers, and account history of @PresElectBiden, the account Biden has used since he was elected, to @POTUS, the social media platform said in a blog post last week. Biden’s account has just under 1 million followers with 938,800 as of Tuesday afternoon, while the official government account has more than 33 million.

But Biden and Harris won’t be taking the main government accounts’ followers with them. They’ve had to start from scratch with their own transition accounts.

When President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office Wednesday afternoon, they’ll also take over the official government Twitter accounts.

@SenKamalaHarris, the account Harris operated as a California senator that has more than 5 million followers, will undergo the same transition and become @VP, which currently has more than 10 million followers.

@Transition46, the Biden-Harris transition account, will become @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUSBiden will become @FLOTUS, and @PressSecPsaki, the Twitter account for the incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, will become @PressSec. Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, will continue operating the new @SecondGentleman account.

“People on Twitter who previously followed institutional White House Twitter accounts, or who currently follow relevant Biden or Harris Twitter accounts, will receive in-app alerts and other prompts that will notify them about the archival process, as well as give them the option to follow the new administration’s Twitter accounts,” Twitter said.

A number of Trump administration officials, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, noted the change that will take place on Tuesday afternoon and urged their followers to follow their personal accounts.

Before the accounts are transferred Wednesday, the National Archives and Records Administration will preserve the tweets, including those that were deleted, from government accounts used during the Trump administration, in addition to Trump’s personal account, @realdonaldtrump, according to NARA. Trump’s Twitter account is no longer accessible after he was banned by the platform, which cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Accounts used by Trump administration officials will be archived and still available on Twitter. For example, @POTUS will become @POTUS45.

Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, criticized Twitter’s decision to restart the follower count for the official government accounts for Biden and Harris at zero in December, noting that in 2016, the Trump administration absorbed the millions of followers accumulated on the official government channels.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.