Elon Musk donates $5m for coronavirus research in Boston

The Musk Foundation is making the donation to Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a member of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard University, as well as to Dr. Galit Alter, a professor in medicine at the Ragon Institute.

Now the outspoken multibillionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX is donating $5 million through his foundation to two Boston researchers who helped create a vaccine and diagnostic tool for the coronavirus.

Elon Musk has publicly downplayed the risks of COVID-19, incorrectly predicted in March that it would vanish within weeks, and denounced as “fascist” shelter-in-place orders that affected his California car plant.

Advertisement

Barouch helped develop a coronavirus vaccine with the health care giant Johnson & Johnson that is in a late-stage clinical trial. Alter is working with Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, on a test she helped develop to screen employees for coronavirus antibodies.

The $5 million gift was first reported by the Boston Business Journal and will be evenly shared by the labs of Barouch and Alter.

“We’re delighted that he has provided this generous support for our program,” said Barouch, who added that his lab’s $2.5 million will fund research into immune responses to COVID-19 and other diseases.

Musk, who briefly topped Forbes’s list of the richest people in the world by surpassing Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, seems an unlikely source for the gift, given public positions he has taken during the pandemic.

In March, he predicted that cases of COVID-19 would probably vanish within weeks. He skewered stay-at-home restrictions in Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call in April, saying the restrictions were “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.” He was upset about not being able to resume operations at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif.

Advertisement

Last month, Musk confirmed that he contracted the coronavirus in November despite previously tweeting that he had tested both positive and negative for the disease and calling the testing process “extremely bogus.”









































Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.