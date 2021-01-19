Inauguration Day: When political change in America becomes clearest

The transfer of power between Gerald R. Ford, who had become president after Richard M. Nixon resigned in Watergate disgrace, and Jimmy Carter, the former Georgia governor who prevailed in a bitter election battle, was, in the characterization last week of Carter’s vice president, Walter F. Mondale, “very easy, respectful.”

The country, roiled by a president who pushed beyond constitutional limits, chose a dramatic new direction in the next national election — a chief executive who spoke softly of a fresh start and soothingly of national unity. Washington breathed a sigh of relief. Members of the outgoing administration welcomed the new team, briefed them comprehensively, outlined the challenges they might face in the new era.

Advertisement

Some 44 years later, as former vice president Joe Biden prepares to replace President Donald J. Trump in the White House, history is decidedly not repeating itself.

And yet history will be written on Jan. 20, as it is every four years. In fact, one illuminating way to tell the American story is to examine the country’s 58 Inauguration Days — hinges in history, whether they occurred on April 30 (with George Washington, in 1789) or on March 4 (with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in 1933), or with all successive presidents on Jan. 20.

For a country that was formed in revolution, solidified and purified in civil war, and shaken by a riot at the Capitol only days ago, it is often only on Inauguration Day that the scope of political change is fully apparent.

We know that from our reading of history. We know it, too, from our own experience of successive January 20ths.

Within living memory the ascendancy of the vibrant John F. Kennedy on Jan. 20, 1961, after the two terms of the comparatively somnolent Dwight D. Eisenhower set the country on a new path of national purpose and idealism, just as the passage of the presidency from Carter to Ronald Reagan on Jan. 20, 1981, presaged a sharp right turn in the nation’s politics and a redefinition of the role of government in the life of its citizens.

Advertisement

George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton may have become boon companions after their White House years, but the earth under Washington shook on Jan. 20, 1993, when the younger man succeeded the older president, and suddenly the soundtrack of the country changed, from the old standards to Fleetwood Mac. George W. Bush and Al Gore may have been baby boomers with famous political fathers, but Jan. 20, 2001, jolted the country into a new form of conservatism, described by the new President Bush as compassionate, derided by his partisan rivals as regressive. Eight years later, on Jan. 20, 2009, America swore in its first Black president amid the sort of boisterous, boosterish high hopes whose only modern analogue was the Kennedy inauguration.

The regularity of the transfer of power — March 4 after March 4, then Jan. 20 after Jan. 20 – is an expression of one of the signature elements of America’s political character: planned, regularized, ritual change, performed without drama even when the transformation in the White House represents a fundamental shifting of policy and perspective.

The inauguration of Trump after eight years of Obama, for example, marked a sea change in the language, comportment, and priorities of the president. But Jan. 20, 2017, came and went, and Trump came and Obama went. The presidency would be different, to be sure, and so would the country.

Advertisement

This Jan. 20 — the 59th Inauguration Day — represents another fundamental change, the symbolic and real transfer of power from a president who resisted the verdict of the people, sought to retain the White House in defiance of the public’s will and the Electoral College’s verdict, and incited a riot that despoiled the Capitol.

History will linger on Jan. 6, to be sure; there is no precedent for the siege of the seat of the legislative branch of the country on the instigation of the head of the executive branch. But power will shift — Washington will change hands — not at the beckoning of the rioters but on the requirements of the 20th Amendment, which in 1933 fixed Inauguration Day for Jan. 20.

Inauguration Day possesses a special power, even in the years when, from 21st century perspective, the parade of bearded and mustachioed 19th century presidents seems to be a blur in history. The inauguration of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1877 after a fraught presidential election brought with it the end of Reconstruction and the cruel beginning of the Jim Crow era. The inauguration of Grover Cleveland in 1885 brought with it the first elected Democratic administration in a quarter-century.

Jan. 20, 1961, signaled the end of the male top hat, set to rest when Kennedy appeared bareheaded. Jan. 20, 1981, firmly fixed red, worn by Nancy Reagan, as the power color of the age. Jan. 20, 2009, marked the end of traditional American formality, when Obama broke with fashion protocol and wore a white bow tie with his dinner jacket at the 10 official Inaugural balls. Jan. 20, 1977, set in motion a new American informality, symbolized by the president’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Advertisement

And Jan. 20, 2021, promises to be an appointment with history as well.

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be at the West Front of the Capitol for the inauguration, but Trump will be elsewhere, the first president to miss the swearing-on of his elected successor since the impeached Andrew Johnson more than a century-and-a-half ago. There will be unprecedented visible security. A nation that always has thought of itself as a sentinel of youth — more than a dozen of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were under age 40 — will inaugurate its second president in a row over the age of 70.

But the touchstone for this inauguration — the Jan. 20 that helps us understand what we are experiencing this week — is Inauguration Day 1977.

There was no expectation in 1977 that a smooth transition would be possible, with the Republic-endangering scandals of Nixon still fresh in mind. Ford and Carter had battled furiously. When the audio went out in their first debate, the two contenders stood awkwardly at their podiums, frozen and awkward for 27 minutes — what the veteran NBC newscaster Sander Vanocur, the last survivor of the 1960 John F. Kennedy-Nixon debates, described as “an unnatural act between two consenting candidates.” Ford suggested Carter was naive and inexperienced. Carter sought to tar Ford with the misdeeds of Nixon.

Advertisement

Even so, the two men grew in respect for each other as Election Day neared, and that respect — plus respect for transition traditions — bled into the transfer of power.

“They had a very tough campaign, but Ford did not bear Carter any ill will,” said Randall Balmer, a Dartmouth College religion professor and author of the 2014 biography “Redeemer: The Life of Jimmy Carter.’' The two barely knew each other before the campaign, but Ford insisted on a smooth transfer. “And he understood the norms of political behavior in a way that Trump does not.”

Inauguration Day broke crisp and clear — a meteorological metaphor. Carter awakened that morning in Blair House, across the street from the executive mansion, and had scrambled eggs with his family. He travelled to O Street Northwest to attend services at First Baptist Church. The Carters and the Fords had a coffee together in the Blue Room of the White House. Then, like every elected president but one since Martin Van Buren, who was accompanied to the swearing-in by Andrew Jackson in 1837, the two traveled to the Capitol together — a ritual that Trump has made clear he will not continue.

Nor will Biden likely find himself tempted to begin his presidency, as Carter did, with 21 of the most generous words in the broad genre of presidential inaugural addresses:

“For myself and for our nation, I want to thank my predecessor for all he has done to heal our land.”

Ford was stunned. He was not sure how to respond. He took in the moment, then listened as the applause built, and finally stood up, acknowledging the new president’s graciousness, accepting the country’s appreciation.

It was a Jan. 20 like no other, just as this week’s is sure to be.