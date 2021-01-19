Mass. reports 2,567 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 45 new deaths

In recent days, the state’s alarming second surge, which began in the fall, appears to have lost some of its momentum. The seven-day average of confirmed cases was 4,518 on Tuesday. It’s been on the decline since it reached a record high of 6,120 on Jan. 12.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 45 to 13,469, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,567 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 454,102.

The DPH also said 93,300 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,213 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The agency reported that 55,565 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.45 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,883 people, bringing that total to 432,942.





The agency reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.94 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The agency said the rate would be 7.3 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.